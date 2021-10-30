WVWC student creates historic ghost tour of campus

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Doing theater during a pandemic can be tricky. For one West Virginia Wesleyan student, an opportunity arose to bring folklore from her campus to life.

Taylor Pugh’s senior project took visitors on a historic ghost tour of West Virginia Wesleyan’s campus. Pugh and her cast take tour groups around to different sites of ghost tales that had been made famous through the generations. Combined with Halloween weekend, Pugh saw the perfect opportunity to put on a form of theater in a pandemic-safe environment.

“We were trying to make ways to make theater in the middle of a pandemic and it seemed like being outside and being distant was the way to go, and then partnered that with the fact that everybody here has a ghost story. It seemed like the good makings of a show,” Pugh said.

Tours will run on Halloween night from 7-8:30 p.m. and meets in front of the chapel in the heart of Wesleyan campus.