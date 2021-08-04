WVWC students return for fall with social distancing measures in place

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – While students at West Virginia Wesleyan College will be back on campus as normal this fall, there will still be COVID-19 precautions in place.

College officials say that in addition to social distancing measures and testing, students who choose not to be vaccinated will have a $750 fee added to their bills.

College Dean James Moore said the new fee is meant to cover the expense of continued testing and safety protocols.

He said the college is already seeing results from the fee and hopes to improve its already high vaccination rate.

“We’ve seen quite a number of students who weren’t vaccinated reach out to us and say ‘can I get vaccinated when I get to campus? I’m willing to do so.’ So it’s starting to move the needle on our vaccination rate which was already really, really good,” said Moore.

The college is working with the Upshur County Health Department to provide those vaccinations on campus when students arrive later this month.