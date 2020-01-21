Live Now
WVWC students tackle world hunger

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – On Tuesday, students at one area college came together to tackle world hunger.

The Center for Community Engagement at West Virginia Wesleyan College partnered with Rise Against Hunger to prepare thousands of meals to ship around the world.

It’s an event the center has organized on campus before, and this year, they said it’s an effort to honor Martin Luther King on the week when he’s honored.

“Martin Luther King, you know, he talked a lot about hunger and poverty and how we should give of ourselves to others, so we feel like this is kind of like a call from him, and we’re answering that call,” said center director Jessica Vincent.

Vincent said she hoped to prepare and package around 17,000 meals by the end of the Tuesday.

