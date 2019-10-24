WVWC students to trick-or-treat for community

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Students at West Virginia Wesleyan College are going to be trick-or-treating for others this Halloween.

Volunteers with the college’s WE LEAD program will be collecting canned goods and other supplies for Buckhannon’s Parish House.

Wesleyan students have been collecting for more than 15 years now, and college staff said it makes a big impact on them, too.

“To see those shelves just being stocked, and to know that that short amount of time that was a really fun event with your friends and the group of people that you’re always around here at the college, I think it just makes a really big impact that they can see, they can visualize,” saidd WVWC’s Jessica Vincent.

Students will also collect hygiene items and baby items that the Parish House can put to good use.