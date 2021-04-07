WVWC to reopen for summer events in June

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – As part of continuing efforts to reopen safely, West Virginia Wesleyan College is planning on opening its doors for summer camps starting in June.

WVWC Dean of Students Alisa Lively said the college often hosts a variety of events through the summer including sports camps, church conferences and weddings.

College officials think the time is right, both for safety and for a chance to begin to get back to normal.

“With lots of precautions being taken for social distancing, testing, temperature checks, all that, we think it’s a great time to bring life back to campus. We need to get back to normal,” Lively said.

Lively said interest in the space is already rising, but this summer is still not as full as they have been in the past.