Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

WVWC to welcome new, returning students this weekend

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College will be welcoming its newest class of students this weekend.

The college’s next freshman class will arrive on campus Saturday for orientation events.

The 350-member class is three percent large than last year’s class, and admissions officials said that while the class is strong academically, it also represents a broad array of talents.

“Lots of Promise scholars in this group, creative artists, athletes, community service students, our first e-sports team cohort, really a lot of exciting stuff that makes up this class, and to welcome them here is really going to be an excellent thing,” said WVWC VP for Enrollment Management John Waltz.

The Wesleyan Class of 2023 includes students from 23 states and nine foreign countries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories