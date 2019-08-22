WVWC to welcome new, returning students this weekend

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – West Virginia Wesleyan College will be welcoming its newest class of students this weekend.

The college’s next freshman class will arrive on campus Saturday for orientation events.

The 350-member class is three percent large than last year’s class, and admissions officials said that while the class is strong academically, it also represents a broad array of talents.

“Lots of Promise scholars in this group, creative artists, athletes, community service students, our first e-sports team cohort, really a lot of exciting stuff that makes up this class, and to welcome them here is really going to be an excellent thing,” said WVWC VP for Enrollment Management John Waltz.

The Wesleyan Class of 2023 includes students from 23 states and nine foreign countries.