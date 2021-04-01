WVWC to welcome students for in-person fall semester

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The new 2021-2022 academic calendar for West Virginia Wesleyan College contains big news for that campus after it was closed for in-person classes last fall.

Wesleyan will be welcoming its students back for in-person classes using the same arrival plans they used for the spring semester.

WVWC Dean James Moore said students will continue to be screened for COVID as they arrive on campus.

He said it’s the efforts of the campus community and area health officials that have made that return possible.

“Everyone’s been working really hard to figure out just how to dance with this thing. and I’ve been really proud of the work that’s happened here on campus,” said Moore.

The college also plans to hold a homecoming celebration on campus in the fall, but that is contingent on COVID conditions allowing them.