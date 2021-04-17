WVWC welcomes 33 rising junior with White Coat Ceremony

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan’s School of Nursing formally welcomed 33 rising juniors into the nursing program with a formal White Coat Ceremony. The ceremony was held in Wesley Chapel on the West Virginia Wesleyan College campus.

The White Coat Ceremony honors the essential role nurses play in professional health care and recognizes their parity with their medical counterparts.

According to release, Dr. Arnold Gold, professor at Columbia University, created the ceremony in 1993 for medical students. In 2014, the Arnold P. Gold Foundation began supporting White Coat Ceremonies for Nursing in partnership with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

“You are joining the best profession there is; the most trusted profession. We’re counting on you – and we’re so very proud of you,” said Dr. Tina Straight, director of the WVWC School of Nursing. “This ceremony promotes the importance of humanistic, patient-centered care; welcomes new students into the profession; and reminds all of us of the privilege and responsibility that comes with being a nurse.”

It was believed that extending the tradition of the ceremony to include nurses would result in a stronger sense of community among health professionals and a more equal recognition of roles.