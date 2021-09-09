USDA Rural Development announces $177,817 to help 16 WV businesses

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary announced that the Department is investing $464 million to build or improve renewable energy infrastructure and to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs in 48 states and Puerto Rico. In West Virginia, sixteen businesses will receive a total of $177,817 grant funding.

The projects will lower energy costs for the selected West Virginia businesses.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” said USDA Secretary, Tom Vilsack. “We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities. The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”

USDA Rural Development Acting West Virginia State Director Alan L. Harris said, “I am pleased that USDA Rural Development can assist sixteen rural West Virginia businesses to install renewable energy systems and make energy-efficient improvements to their operations. Through these actions, rural businesses can lower energy costs and help create a cleaner environment for rural West Virginia.”

USDA is financing $129 million of these investments through the Rural Energy for America Program. This program provides funding to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements. These climate-smart investments will conserve and generate more than 379 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in rural America, which equates to enough electricity to power 35,677 homes per year.

USDA is financing $335 million of these investments through the Electric Loan Program. The loans will help build and improve 1,432 miles of line to strengthen reliability in rural areas. The loans include $102 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.



The following West Virginia business have been selected to receive REAP Grants for a total of $177,817:



Zazen LLC., in Morgantown, has received a grant in the amount of $7,244. This Rural Development investment will be used to for the purchase and installation of a 12.7-kW solar array. Zazen, LLC is a family owned commercial building located in Morgantown. This project will realize $2,047 per year in savings and will replace 12,699 kWh (36 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.

Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve, in Montrose, has received a grant in the amount of $4,087. This Rural Development investment will be used to help purchase and install a 4.02 kilowatt solar array. The Rolling Thunder Vegetable Preserve is a family-owned farm located in Tucker County. This investment will save $455 per year and replace 4,542 kilowatt hours (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power a significant portion of one home.

Silver Mist Stables, in Jane Lew, has received a grant in the amount of $4,200. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 7.15-kW solar array. Silver Mist Stables is a family owned equine farm. This project will realize $1,663 per year in savings and will replace 8,165 kWh (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power a significant portion of one home.

Appalachian Holiday Family Sales LLC., in Cowen, has received a grant in the amount of $12,388. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 18-kW solar array. Appalachian Holliday Family Sales is a family owned plant and vegetable operation. This project will realize $1,779 per year in savings and will replace 17,786 kWh (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.

Red House Farm, located in Bunker Hill, has received a grant in the amount of $10,633. This Rural Development investment will be used to help purchase and install a 20 kilowatt solar array. Red House Farm is a family-owned farm in Bunker Hill. This investment will save $2,296 per year and will replace 26,264 kilowatt hours (120 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power two homes.

Opossum Creek Retreat, in Victor, has received a grant in the amount of $19,041. This Rural Development investment will be used to help Opossum Creek Retreat purchase and replace nine hot tubs. This family-owned vacation facility will save $819 per year and replace 888 kilowatt hours (6 percent) per year.

Kreinik Manufacturing Co. Inc., in Parkersburg, has received a grant in the amount of $4,694. This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED lighting. Kreinik manufacturing is an existing business that owns and operates commercial office facilities in Parkersburg. This project will realize $4,774 per year in savings, and will replace 19,999 kWh (59 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.

Sogefi, USA Inc. in Prichard, has received a grant in the amount of $14,984. This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED Lighting and upgrades to ordinary nozzels, air compression tools, and insulation. SOGEFI is an existing car filter manufacturer. This project will realize $64,93 per year in savings and will reduce 555,595 kWh (1 percent) per year.

Thinkstone Cellars Inc., in Elizabeth, has received a grant in the amount of $6,125. This Rural Development investment will be used to for the purchase and installation of a 7.8-kW solar array. Thinkstone Cellar is a family owned winery located in Wirt County. This project will realize $1,214 per year in savings and will replace 13,000 kWh (40 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.

Pop’s in Glenwood LLC., in Glenwood, has received a grant in the amount of $11,304. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15-kW solar array. Pop’s in Glenwood is a family owned convenience store in Mason County. This project will realize $2,127 per year in savings and will replace 18,500 kWh (45 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power a significant portion of one home.

Mustain Farms Inc., in Sinks Grove, has received a grant in the amount of $9,500. This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with updating a water raceway on a historic grist mill and desilting the associated mill pond. Mustain Farm, LLC is an existing business that owns and operates Reed’s Mill in Monroe County. This project will realize $108 per year in savings and will replace 1,018 kWh (20 percent) per year.

Atlantic Wallace LLC., in White Sulpher Springs, has received a grant in the amount of $7,719. This Rural Development investment will be used to for the purchase and installation of a 12-kW solar array. Atlantic Wallace is a family owned construction company in Greenbrier County. This project will realize $1,534 per year in savings and will replace 16,500 kWh (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power one home.

3D Construction Properties LLC., in Parkersburg, has received a grant in the amount of $18,225. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 21-kW solar array. 3D Construction Properties, LLC is a family owned construction company in Wood County. This project will realize $3,811 per year in savings and will replace 35,377 kWh (68 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power 2 homes.

Pitsenbarger Farms, in Franklin, has received a grant in the amount of $19,875. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 50-kW solar array. Pitsenbarger Farms is a family owned poultry farm. This project will realize $7,592 per year in savings and will replace 75,000 kWh (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power 7 homes.

Swiftees LLC., in Ripley, has received a grant in the amount of $7,864. This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED Lighting. Swiftees is an existing t-shirt manufacturer. This project will realize $1,216 per year in savings and will reduce 16,447 kWh (70 percent) per year.

121 West Washington LLC., in Charles Town, has received a grant in the amount of $19,934. This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 27-kW solar array. 121 West Washington is a commercial real estate in Historic Charles Town. This project will realize $2,781 per year in savings and will replace 30,990 kWh (100 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power 2 homes.