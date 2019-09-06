USP Hazleton employee admits to assaulting inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, – A cook supervisor at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills has admitted to assaulting an inmate, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tony Moore, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of assault by striking in federal court, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Moore admitted to striking an inmate while on duty without just cause or reason in November 2017.

The release stated Moore is facing up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.