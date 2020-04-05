USPS has made changes to keep employees and costumers safe during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Postal Services across West Virginia are seeing several changes in their health protocols, to practice social distancing. These changed behaviors are to ensure the safety of the employees and costumers.

Nationwide, all USPS facilities have issued staff and carriers with gloves, masks, and personal hand sanitizer. Morgantown locations have also hung up sneeze shields, as well as marked the floors with tape displaying 6 ft apart for costumers in store.

As of now, deliveries have faced little problems with reaching their destinations on time. USPS in Morgantown, are also still providing services, such as getting a pass ports, distributing money orders, and sending and receiving medications through the mail. Only change now, is these services are only available by appointment.

“We, so far, have only experiences minor operational impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Jill Walters. “We do continue to have a temporary suspension on the guarantee of priority mail international which is destined for China and Hong Kong.”

With the constant changes being made due to the coronavirus pandemic, many residents in Morgantown have expressed their gratitude to postal workers, and carriers by leaving gifts on their front porches.

“The costumers are leaving nice little gestures, the little hand sanitizers, toilet paper rolls, sometimes they leave little snack goodie-bags for the carriers. We are very humbled, and appreciative of everything that the Morgantown community is doing,” said Walters.

The Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization said that as of right now, there is no evidence that states COVID-19 can be transmitted through the mail.