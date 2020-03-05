USPS offers ‘passport fairs’ Sundays in March at Morgantown location

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the REAL ID deadline for airline travel fast approaching on Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Postal Service is offering Sunday service for customers who want to apply for a passport.

The U.S. Post Office at 40 High St. in Morgantown will be hosting “passport fairs” on Sundays in March. Each session will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information on the Sunday sessions, customers can call 304-561-1058.

In order to apply for a passport at the sessions, applicants need to bring:

A completed DS-11 application for a U.S. Passport form, which can be found online here. Officals say that you should not sign the form.

Proof of U.S. citizenship

Proof of identity (a valid driver’s license, a government employee ID, a military ID)

Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and identification documents (these will be sent with the application, but bring originals for proof documentation)

Appropriate payment. Acceptable forms of payment can be found on the Department of State website.

Appropriate passport photo, if passport photo services are not available at the selected Post Office location

Information on the fees and payment options can be found here.

To schedule a passport appointment on days other than Sundays, use the USPS’s online scheduler.