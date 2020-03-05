USPS offers ‘passport fairs’ Sundays in March at Morgantown location

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the REAL ID deadline for airline travel fast approaching on Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Postal Service is offering Sunday service for customers who want to apply for a passport.
The U.S. Post Office at 40 High St. in Morgantown will be hosting “passport fairs” on Sundays in March. Each session will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information on the Sunday sessions, customers can call 304-561-1058.
In order to apply for a passport at the sessions, applicants need to bring:
- A completed DS-11 application for a U.S. Passport form, which can be found online here. Officals say that you should not sign the form.
- Proof of U.S. citizenship
- Proof of identity (a valid driver’s license, a government employee ID, a military ID)
- Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and identification documents (these will be sent with the application, but bring originals for proof documentation)
- Appropriate payment. Acceptable forms of payment can be found on the Department of State website.
- Appropriate passport photo, if passport photo services are not available at the selected Post Office location
Information on the fees and payment options can be found here.
To schedule a passport appointment on days other than Sundays, use the USPS’s online scheduler.