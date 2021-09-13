VA Medical Center celebrating Patient Experience Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The VA Medical Center is celebrating Patient Experience Week with two activities to honor its doctors and nurses.

One of these activities is a Heroes Serving Heroes Wall which honors the doctors and nursing heroes serving the veteran heroes. Whenever a staff member receives a compliment from a patient or family member, it gets written and put up on this wall.

Heroes Serving Heroes Wall at the VA Medical Center (WBOY

Another celebratory activity is Chalk the Walk which takes place outside the facility. Supervisors can leave encouraging messages on the sidewalk written in chalk to lift up

Chalk the Walk at the VA Medical Center (WBOY)

These small examples of staff appreciation can go a long way to boost morale.

“As a facility, we are trying to turn customer service into great customer experience,” said Alexandra Neel, Chair of the Patient Experience Committee. “And to do that, it’s all about the morale; it’s all about the employees and how they feel coming in every day.”

Similar displays will also be at the VA community-based outpatient centers in Monongalia, Wood, Tucker and Braxton counties.