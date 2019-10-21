Vandalia-Con winds down until next year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sunday marked the last day of Vandalia-Con, a 3-day event that brands itself as a “Steampunk Charity Event.”

Attendees enjoyed all the activities the day had to offer before the closing ceremony like the quick draw duel, with nerf guns, classes, and buying items from vendors.

Not everyone at the event was local to West Virginia. One couple said they had traveled from Pennsylvania in order to attend for their second year in a row.

“We are just having fun with our friends playing games, we’re shopping a little bit,” Josh Widdowson said. “We enjoy the steampunk culture and vibe and we just like having fun because a lot of these people are our friends and we also support the causes they support as well.”

He’s referring to the fact that 100 percent of the ticketed proceeds go to charitable causes, meaning the weekend isn’t entirely about fun and games.

“This is one of a few conventions in the country that supports a very worthy cause, the health of people in the community, so that’s one of the reasons why I like coming down here because I like to help them out in that cause,” Widdowson said.

Other out-of-towners included Kathleen Brenowitz, a vendor who traveled 3 hours from Maryland to attend. As a comic book artist and illustrator, she said she was excited about the opportunity to sell her material.

Brenowitz said she enjoyed the variety of events the convention had to offer and the general atmosphere. Like Widdowson, she said she really liked the charity aspect of the convention. She said she’s attended many for-profit conventions, which can also be fun, but that the vibe of Vandalia-Con was different since its a non-profit organization.

“The idea is they want you to have a good experience because they want to be able to help people and that’s awesome,” Brenowitz said.