Vandalia United Methodist Church hosted its annual “live crucifixion reenactment”

Weston, W.Va. – A local church hosted a “live crucifixion reenactment” at the Weston Masonic Cemetery in Lewis County.

People were able to drive by or walk around the cemetery to see people portraying as Jesus, the two thieves, Roman soldiers, and people that were mourning Jesus’ death at the cross.

Vandalia United Methodist Church Member Tammie Lattea explained why they chose to do the reenactment in the cemetery because it is a place where we remember those that have passed and continued to state that a grave area is a place where they can remember where Jesus died.

“We do not just remember the celebration when Jesus rose from the dead but also the sacrifice that he made for us,” explained Lattea.

This is Vandalia United Methodist Church 20th year of doing the reenactment.