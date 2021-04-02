Vandalia United Methodist Church hosted its annual “live crucifixion reenactment”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weston, W.Va. – A local church hosted a “live crucifixion reenactment” at the Weston Masonic Cemetery in Lewis County.

People were able to drive by or walk around the cemetery to see people portraying as Jesus, the two thieves, Roman soldiers, and people that were mourning Jesus’ death at the cross. 

Vandalia United Methodist Church Member Tammie Lattea explained why they chose to do the reenactment in the cemetery because it is a place where we remember those that have passed and continued to state that a grave area is a place where they can remember where Jesus died.

“We do not just remember the celebration when Jesus rose from the dead but also the sacrifice that he made for us,” explained Lattea.

This is Vandalia United Methodist Church 20th year of doing the reenactment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories