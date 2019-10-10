UPDATE: Both southbound lanes reopen following vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion Co

UPDATE (10/10/2019 11:55 p.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Both southbound lanes on I-79 have reopened following the vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning.

ORIGINAL (10/10/2019 10:47 a.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A vehicle accident on I-79 in Marion County resulted in both southbound lanes being closed Thursday morning.

911 officials said the vehicle accident occurred near mile marker 142. Officials were alerted of the accident around 9:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to 911 officials. Marion County EMS and the Valley, Winfield and Boothsville fire departments responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

Officials said that as a result of the accident, both southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 142 have been closed. Drivers are advised to be prepared to stop.

