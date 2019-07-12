Veteran Resource Fair hosted in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – The inaugural North Central West Virginia Veteran Resource Fair was held Thursday at the Morgantown National Guard Armory.

This event was made possible through the collaboration of Operation Welcome Home and the West Virginia Army National Guard Family Resources Center.

Operation Welcome Home is a veteran support and job placement agency.

More than 50 vendors were on site to assist veterans.

“We’ve got representatives from various organizations and agencies on a local level, a national level, as far as supportive service agencies, non-profit organizations, we’re just trying to bring it all into one spot for our veterans to access,” said Tyler Lane, Operation Welcome Home.

Free meals and haircuts were provided for veterans at Thursday’s event.