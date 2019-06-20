Veteran’s home receives repairs thanks to West Virginia business

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s a story you saw first several months ago on West Virginia Tonight of an elderly veteran fighting to save his family home. Dale Warner of Bethlehem is 82-years-old and has stage 4 cancer. He and his friend Lynn were fighting to fix his ruined basement that was covered in water, mud and black mold.

After seeing our story, they got some help, from a generous company that’s now making sure Dale can stay in his home.

“It’s a big job and we can’t say thank you enough,” said Dale’s friend Lynn Winiesdorffer, who had been tirelessly advocating on his behalf.

The outside of Dale’s house is greener, and the basement is certainly cleaner. What was once covered in black mold, mud and water, is undergoing a drastic transformation thanks to Basement Systems of West Virginia.

“I just cried,” Winiesdorffer said of the moment when she heard the news that the company would help. “I though it was wonderful. They’ve been so supportive. It makes you think, you know we hear so much bad in the world that there are good people out there, and Ricki and Pat (Edwardson) are part of that good group.”

Years of water flowing through Dale’s yard had left his basement unsafe, but not anymore. After watching our story, Basement Systems of West Virginia reached out to Lynn.

“Pat and Ricki came up and did an inspection and they knew immediately they wanted to help,” explained Nichole Friend, Marketing Manager for Basement Systems of West Virginia. “hey just knew that the basement needed fixed, we were the ones that could do it and we wanted to provide that support to Dale.”

Now, after a week of work, the foundation will be fixed and the basement waterproofed.

“Installing a sump pump and a basement liner, a product that we sell, that way if water enters his basement again it can be directed outside of the house and he can have a clean environment again,” Friend explained.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling just for all the support to come in,” Winiesdorffer added. “There’s a lot of good people in the world and we’re pleased to have them part of our life.”

Months ago Lynn searched desperately for a solution because Dale’s homeowners insurance didn’t cover the cost of the thousands of dollars in repairs.

Now, he doesn’t need to worry, Basement Systems of West Virginia has taken care of it.

“Dale and I have been friends forever and it feels good when you can do something for someone who’s done a lot for you,” Lynn said. “He’s done a lot of things for me and I’m appreciative.”

“We love to help, especially with Dale being a veteran and what he’s going through pulled at our heart strings a little bit, so we wanted to give back to the community,” Friend continued.

In case you’re wondering how Dale’s doing, he’s in good spirits.

“He still has his humor,” Winiesdorffer said of her friend. “He has his spirit and we just take every day as it comes.”

Lynn and Dale had a few more thank-yous they would like to pass along to Ricki and Pat Edwardson with Basement Systems of West Virginia, Tom Breiding and his several volunteer groups with the Appalachian Institute at Wheeling Jesuit University, Rob Vanaman with High Tech Metal Solutions, Chase Winiesdorffer with R&V Embroidery who donated the #TeamDale t-shirts and the countless friends and family who have been involved.

