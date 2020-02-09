Veterans received a special surprise at the Madison Center in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Members of the Daughter of American Revolution dropped off valentines day notes and chocolate for veterans staying in the Madison Center Nursing Home in Morgantown.

The association has been doing this for many years now, and they chose Valentine’s Day because it is the holiday of love. Valentines for Veterans Chairperson Brenda Fisher said this is how they show them they love and appreciate all they have done for this country.

“They gave, particularly their lives, some of them did give their life, and they have done a lot for our country,” said Fisher. “This is just a small token of what we can do to show them our appreciation.”