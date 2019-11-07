Local Veterans honored in pinning ceremony

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County veterans were honored for their service just a few days before Veterans Day.

Senior Monongalians hosted a pinning ceremony Wednesday morning in Morgantown.

More than 20 veterans were honored individually with a certificate and an American Flag pin. The senior citizen facility honors its service men and women early because it is closed on Veterans Day.

“These are our senior veterans. These are our veterans who have served our country since the 1950’s. This is a generation that, as the years go by, they will no longer be here in person but they will forever be in our memories,” said front office supervisor Debbie Clarke.

WV Caring sponsored this event and gave special recognition to Anna Hess, who spent her time during the war as Rosie the Riveter.