Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Clarksburg Visitors Bureau announces first annual WinterFest Weekend
VIDEO: Mountaineer coordinators preview Red Raiders
Video
North central WV county schools see substitute shortages ‘across the board’
West Virginia National Guard to respond if government shutdown happens
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Clarksburg Visitors Bureau announces first annual WinterFest Weekend
Top Stories
North central WV county schools see substitute shortages ‘across the board’
Preston Co. Schools extends mask mandate
Woman charged at Marion County hotel after troopers find fentanyl in tea can
Marion County Dancing with the Stars 2021 event postponed
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
Wilson Martino Dental Scavenger Hunt
WBOY and Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mountaineer coordinators preview Red Raiders
News
Posted:
Sep 28, 2021 / 02:49 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 28, 2021 / 02:49 PM EDT
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Illinois woman pleads guilty to federal charges after getting caught with fake $100 bills in Ritchie County
Woman charged at Marion County hotel after troopers find fentanyl in tea can
12 spooky movies filmed or set in West Virginia
WV DHHR confirms 1,037 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths on Tuesday
Salango: ‘It started as an innocent pizza party, and it ended in chaos’
Video
Gabby Petito case: Petito’s family display matching tattoos as search for Brian Laundrie continues
Video
West Virginia National Guard to respond if government shutdown happens
New-look WVU hoops opens practice Tuesday
Video
North central WV county schools see substitute shortages ‘across the board’
Healthcare Heroes: WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital’s Medical/COVID-19 ICU
Video