CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Vision boards are nothing new but the last decade has seen a rise in their use. Louise Bartlett, a yoga and vision board instructor said part of the growth is attributed to celebrities.

“When Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry, Beyonce, Jim Carrey sweared by them and it just had this boom,” Bartlett said.

Vision boarding consists of gathering words and images and putting them together to have a visual representation of dreams and goals you may have, and anyone can do it.

“It’s really thinking about what your core values are, doing a wheel of life, which is like a pie-chart where people rate what’s going well in different areas of their lives and digging into why it’s going well and looking at those areas that aren’t going well and trying to understand what’s missing,” Bartlett said.

There is no wrong way to create a vision board but there are techniques to help you create the best energy on your vision board. One technique includes color theory.

“When you’re looking at greens it means good health, prosperity. When you’re looking at blues, it means calmness, cool. So colors have a lot of meaning as well.”

Bartlett said creating your vision board can be a fun hands-on activity that you can get lost in for hours.

“I love the tactile nature of ripping up magazines, cards, paper. I encourage students to bring little trinkets or sea shells, or feathers and just go out into nature.”

There is also no limit to the boards you make, and don’t necessarily have to be on a board, but rather anywhere such as a notebook where you can see it and it can be displayed.

“People can create vision boards for all of their life, they can create one if they want to change careers or they want to have a baby or they’re trying to find a house.”

Bartlett said that if you achieve goals or dreams that are manifested throughout the year, you can update your board by checking off the goal or ripping it out and replacing it with a new one.

“It is very much a confidence builder. You can start to do that in early learning, where you encourage children to create, to color, to make mistakes and to think about what they want, think about emotions that they want,” Bartlett said.

If you want to try your hand had making a vision board, Bartlett hosts in-person and online vision board workshops, you can find that here.