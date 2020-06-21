Visit Mountaineer Country guide offers tips to have fun on Father’s Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The weather was beautiful to celebrate dads everywhere, and Visit Mountaineer Country made it easy for people looking to eat, adventure, or just relax.

VisitMountaineerCountry.com has a number of holiday specials and events for places all over north central West Virginia, including Father’s Day. Everything from Father’s Day food specials, zipline tours, canoe and kayak rentals, all the way to axe throwing, they had something for everyone in the family. ​

One local businesses, Tuscan Spa, has had a deal going on for fathers, and will for an additional week. If you buy a $100 gift card for any of Tuscan Spa’s services, your dad can enjoy a hair cut on the house. ​

“Fathers have done so much for me, and a lot of people here, so its good to give back,” said one Tuscan Spa employee. “Fathers do so much for us, and have also done so much for the community itself so its awesome to see how many people have come in for this.”​

Rosemary Thyme at the Preston County Country Club also had a special dish deal for the dads. For the second time, Rosemary Thyme’s put together a “Father’s Day Seafood Boil,” consisting of their delicious crabs, mussels, potatoes and kielbasi.

“It was to get all the fathers and families together, and you know get that sense of community vibe here at the restaurant,” said Assistant Manager Vincent Harrison. “We also have a raffle today as well.”

Several other businesses all over West Virginia participated in Father’s Day like deals to show appreciation for dads. For a full list of what other events, deals, and specials you can look forward to in the Mountain State, you can go to VisitMountainCountry.com for the latest.