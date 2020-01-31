Visit Mountaineer Country promotes tourism in Taylor Co. by hosting a resolution meeting

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Espresso Yourself in Grafton, hosted Visit Mountaineer Country to speak about their new collaboration efforts in making Taylor County a more desirable place for people outside of West Virginia to visit.

For the past two years, the company has been able to work on promoting tourism in Taylor County, and the City of Grafton. They have also been teaming up with Monongalia and Preston counties to highlight what those areas have to offer for tourist attractions, and they are now hoping they can connect another piece of their puzzle to Taylor County sites.

“We’re really excited Taylor County and Grafton bring in a lot of really rich heritage, and with the state park, the National Cemetery, the Civil War Trail system that’s here,” said President and CEO of Visit Mountaineer Country Susan Riddle. “There’s a lot to offer and its a great fit within the regional destination that we have here in mountaineer country.”

The website highlights events, restaurant experiences and other shopping/ recreational opportunities that are going on around the county. With easy to navigate pages, the site is very user friendly.

In 2020, their main goal is to update and incorporate more tourism to the Civil War Trail system that touches all three counties Mountaineer Country works with currently.

To learn more about Taylor County, click here to go to the main page of the county. Those interested in keeping up with promotions that Visit Mountaineer Country is working on, click here to head over to their website.