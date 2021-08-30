Volunteers from West Virginia help with Ida relief efforts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Red Cross volunteers from West Virginia are in Louisiana and surrounding areas helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The Red Cross is hoping more people will volunteer to help with the response. Eight volunteers from Kanawha, Cabell, Berkeley and Gilmer counties are helping people in the regions hardest hit.

“We don’t know the full impact of the storm just yet,” said Jason Keeling, Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Allegheny Highlands. He arrived in Baton Rouge Monday. He said West Virginia volunteers are already using their skills to make a difference.

“Some of them will be driving emergency response vehicles, we actually had two of them driven down from West Virginia. Those vehicles will be used to distribute emergency relief supplies, cleanup kits, food, water, things that people who are still in their homes may need,” Keeling said.

West Virginians will also be helping with shelters.

“As search and rescue goes on down there, we know the Red Cross will be sheltering more people and for weeks and months, helping people recover,” said Erica Mani, Regional Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region.

Close to 600 total Red Cross volunteers are either on the ground or staged to support relief efforts and they are looking for more.

“Whether they are already trained volunteers at the Red Cross or they are community members who see this and say ‘I want to help, I’ll raise my hand’ and within a matter of days if they have the time to set aside to get trained we can get them ready to go help people on the ground after hurricane Ida,” Mani said. If you are interested in getting trained to be a volunteer you can click here.

You can also help in other ways. The Red Cross is looking for financial donations and blood donations to help with relief efforts.