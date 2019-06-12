Volunteers take to Harrison Co. Recreation Complex for spring cleaning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Volunteers with Americorp and Energy Express spent the day in Harrison County sprucing up a popular park.

Crews worked from morning until afternoon spreading new mulch, pressure watching, painting and performing general cleanup at the Harrison County Recreation Complex.

They expect to be there for the next several days until moving onto some school projects in Harrison County.

“It’s good to know that we’re helping the community and giving a place where kids can come, not only play at the park, but walk through the trail and just a place where they can feel safe and have something to do,” mentor and volunteer Shelby Swiger.

Energy Express is a six-week program that works with kids during the summer. They provide meals as well as literacy opportunities, all while instilling the importance of volunteership and community.