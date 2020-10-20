W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey and Morgantown Police partner for National Drug Take-Back Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will be involved in this weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day by partnering with the Morgantown Police Department, along with other law enforcement and substance abuse prevention groups across West Virginia.

A representative from the Attorney General’s Office will assist in staffing a take-back site from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Kroger, 1851 Earl L. Core Road, Morgantown.

The Attorney General’s Office also will coordinate with Capitol Police and the state Department of Homeland Security for a take-back location at the State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, near the East Rotunda along California Avenue.

“This critically important event gets dangerous drugs off the streets,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It also has the potential of helping us guide federal regulators in measuring the amount of overprescribing that exists so fewer opioid pills are manufactured in the future. We strongly urge everyone to participate so these dangerous drugs do not fall into the wrong hands. It’s just that important.”

The Attorney General’s Office has participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day each year since 2013. The office’s locations will be among more than 90 collection sites in West Virginia.

Elsewhere Saturday, the Attorney General’s Office will assist the Beckley Police Department at Sam’s Club; Brooke County Sheriff’s Department and Moving Mountains Faith Team at the Brooke County Courthouse; the Shepherdstown Police Department at the Shepherdstown Police Station; and Williamson Police Department at the Williamson Police Department.

The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was initially launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug take-back days per year with one in the spring and one in the fall.

The Attorney General Public Health Trust previously awarded prescription drug incinerators to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Madison; Huntington Police Department in Cabell County; the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team in Kanawha County; and the Star City Police Department in Monongalia County. The incinerators are used to destroy unwanted/expired pills and are shared among law enforcement agencies.

The incinerators were awarded through the Dispose Responsibly of Prescriptions (DRoP) initiative, which also distributed drug disposal drop boxes throughout the state.

Drop boxes have been provided to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Ceredo Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office, Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office, Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Shepherdstown Police Department, and the State Capitol Police.