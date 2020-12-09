W.Va. Secretary of State certifies 2020 election results with record-breaking voter turnout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner has officially certified the state’s election results for the 2020 General Election.

He says more West Virginians voted in this election than any election in the state’s history. According to Warner’s office, 802,726, or 63.5%, of West Virginia’s 1,269,219 registered voters participated in the Nov. 3 election.

According to Warner, 408,145 votes, or 51% of all votes, were cast prior to election day between 145,133 absentee ballots and 263,012 early votes. He says in previous general elections, the state has seen fewer than 7,000 people vote by absentee ballot.

Warner says his office worked closely with county clerks to securely implement a strategy to ensure voter participation was safe amid challenges caused by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to think outside the box. Our objectives have been to gauruntee every legally registered voter has had both the right and the opportunity to cast their vote in the June primary and the November general elections,” Warner said.

The Secretary of State also explained 1,562 people participated in the state’s electronic voting, including 271 voters with disabilities and 1,291 military and overseas voters.