W.Va. Senators announce $600,000 for a WVU program to support small manufacturers across the Mountain State

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), announced $600,000 from the U.S Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology to the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) at West Virginia University (WVU).

The WVU MEP program works with small and midsize U.S. manufacturing companies to provide technological assistance and other services to help increase profits and create and retain jobs.

Senator Manchin detailed that he is proud of helping small West Virginia manufacturers create sustainable jobs and provide opportunities for growth.

“The Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership at West Virginia University has helped small West Virginia manufacturers create sustainable jobs and provide opportunities for growth through technology and innovation for several decades,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the Department of Commerce is continuing to invest in our growing manufacturing industry here in the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that supports our manufacturers so they can grow and succeed.”

Senator Capito also explained that this will create many benefits across the state.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“Prioritizing West Virginia manufacturing and improving efficiency through advancements in technology are essential components in creating economic development in our state. The Hollings MEP helps bridge the gap between small manufacturers by increasing product development, access to national markets, and utilizing emerging technologies. It is great to see the Department of Commerce recognize the need for this support in West Virginia. I look forward to the benefits this support will create for WVU and the small businesses and manufacturers across our state,” said Senator Capito.