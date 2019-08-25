Wallace nonprofit group hosts poker run to raise money for their community

WALLACE, W.Va. – The ‘Wallace Improvement Nonprofit Group’ hosted their 2nd annual poker run to help raise money for their community.

Over the last couple of years, W.I.N.G.S. has made major improvements to their community, especially the Wallace Park.

“We just want to make a fun, safe place for the kids to come enjoy and hangout and families. We’ve been seeing it more and more now that the park is cleaned up, it’s amazing what a little paint will do,” said Sarah Bice, secretary for W.I.N.G.S.

By continuing to organize fundraisers, W.I.N.G.S. is able to make their community more family friendly.