WalletHub study shows West Virginia as the least diverse state in the United States

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia ranked the least diverse state in the country, according to a recent WalletHub study.

WalletHub conducted research for all 50 states, to determine which states were the most diverse, and which states were the least diverse. West Virginia ranked number 50, being the least diverse state in the United States.

To determine the most and least diverse states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key dimensions:

Socio-economic Diversity Cultural Diversity Economic Diversity Household Diversity Religious Diversity Political Diversity

Each of those dimensions was evaluated using 14 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights and subcomponents, according to WalletHub. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale.

To determine each state’s weighted average across all metrics, WalletHub said they calculated its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states. A total score of 100 represents the most diverse state.

WalletHub conducted their analysis using the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index method, which is a commonly accepted measure of market concentration, that also works effectively as a general-purpose measure of diversity (e.g., race/ethnicity, occupations, languages, nationalities).

While California scored a total of 70.75 overall, being the most diverse state, West Virginia earned a total score of 58.40 overall.

To view the full finding of WalletHub’s study, expert commentary from a panel of researchers and a full description of their methodology, visit the WalletHub website.