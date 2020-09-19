Wanna can your summer veggies? Think again

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — During the year of COVID, we’ve faced many shortages–from disinfecting wipes to toilet tissue. But now there’s a new item. Home canning supplies–the jars, rings and lids–have disappeared off the shelves.

Kirke Porterfield of St. Clairsville ordered some earlier this summer through his business and he managed to get some. But the first shipment was gone in several days, and the second was gone by that night.

We sold almost 11,000 seals and over 2,000 jars so with the COVID, the company that makes the seals, they were shut down, then when they started back up, the companies that made the steel for them, well they’d been shut down, and it was a bottleneck. And then the gardening was just so big this year that everybody had stuff. Kirke Porterfield, Porterfield’s Drive-Through & Kirke’s Ice Cream

Porterfield said he now has no jars or lids left–not a single one. He said he’s glad that at least he was able to help some home gardeners to preserve some of their fruits and vegetables. But now, he says canning supplies are not available anywhere.

At this point, he says the only options for preserving food are freezing or drying.