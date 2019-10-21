WANTED: Law enforcement in Lewis County attempting to identify man & woman involved in theft, destruction of property incidents

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement agencies in Lewis County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are wanted for theft, attempted theft and destruction of property at two businesses in the county.

The Weston Police Department and Lewis County Sheriff’s Department are attempting to identify a man and woman who were responsible for a theft and destruction of property at H&M Car Wash on 3rd street and attempted theft and destruction of property at the Napa Auto Parts store on Route 33, according to a press release.

The release stated that both incidents occurred on October 16, between 6:30 and 8 p.m. The release also included images gathered by security footage of the man and the woman, as well as their vehicle.

Any people with any information on these individuals or the incidents are being asked to call the Weston Police Department at 304-269-3207 or the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251. Callers may remain anonymous when doing so, according to the release.