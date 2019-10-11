WANTED: State police looking for Elkins man wanted in Randolph, Lewis, Upshur, Monongalia & Barbour counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an Elkins man who is wanted on multiple warrants in five north central West Virginia counties.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, Richard Scott Connally, 31, is wanted for charges he is facing in Randolph, Lewis, Upshur, Monongalia and Barbour counties. Troopers said Connally’s last known address is in Elkins.

Richard Connally

Connally is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department for felony charges of driving revoked for DUI 3rd offense, burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the release. Troopers said Connally is also wanted in Randolph County for a misdemeanor charge of fleeing from an officer.

The release states Conally is wanted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and depriving of money, goods and/or property under false pretenses.

Connally is also wanted on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, a felony grand larceny shoplifting charge by the Morgantown Police Department and a felony charge of circuit court capias by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

State police said Connally was last scene in the Elkins area on September, 29, 2019, where he fled from officers into the woods. Troopers urge anyone with any information on Connally’s whereabouts to contact their local West Virginia State Police detachment or any other law enforcement agency.

The release also states that anyone aiding Richard Connally in avoiding arrest will be charged with a felony per West Virginia State Code.