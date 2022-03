MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian fell in the Class-AA Region II final, 58-35, to Frankfort who advances to the state tournament.

It was rocky from the start for the Warriors. The Falcons went on a 14-2 run to cap the first quarter.

Arin Lease had a big first half for the Falcons with 14 of her game-high 22 points.

Trinity wasn’t able to get close enough to take the lead.