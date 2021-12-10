Washenitz, Maier lead Polar Bears over Martinsburg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior improved to 3-0 on the season after a win over Class-AAAA opponent, Martinsburg.

The Polar Bears led from the jump. Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears to a 6-0 scoring run.

Washenitz finished the night with a double-double, game-high 29 points and 12 steals.

Martinsburg attempted to play catch up in the first half but the second quarter was run by Meredith Maier.

Maier finished with 21 points on the night.

Fairmont Senior led 30-11 at the halftime break and went on to win 73-36.