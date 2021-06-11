Congressman Mooney announces more than $2 million in grants for black lung and coal miner clinics

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo Dr. Brandon Crum points to the X-ray of a black lung patient at his office in Pikeville, Ky. A report released Tuesday, Dec. 10 by the Washington-based group Taxpayers for Common Sense says a cut to the tax that coal companies pay to fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, a trust for sick miners, will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. (AP Photo/Dylan Lovan, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Alex X. Mooney (W.Va.-02) announced $2,064,465 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) grants to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) for black lung and coal miner clinics across the Mountain State.

“I am happy to announce these funds have been awarded to the West Virginia DHHR to support their work in providing care and medical treatment for coal miners and those with black lung disease,” said Congressman Mooney. “West Virginia coal miners power this country, and I will continue fighting in Congress to ensure that they have the resources and aid necessary to treat this terrible disease.”