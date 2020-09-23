Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court for two days. She passed away Friday after a battle with cancer and served on the High Court for 27 years.

Family and close friends of RBG joined other Supreme Court Justices to honor her legacy in a private ceremony inside the Great Hall.

“When she spoke, people listened,” said Chief Justice John Roberts.

Justice Roberts says the impact she made, first as a lawyer and then as an associate Justice, will last for generations.

“There she won famous victories that helped move our nation closer to equal justice under law,” Justice Roberts said. “To the extent that now women are the majority in law schools, not simply a handful.

Outside, thousands of people lined up to pay their respects. Warren Tripp says he came from Madison, Wisconsin.

“I want to be here with other people and mourn her,” said Tripp.

Deborah Weimer described Ginsburg as “strength, determination, courage.” She says RBG inspired her to pursue a career in law.

“It is just so impressive that she has continued to fight the way she has fought all this time,” Weimer said.

Bebe Verdery says she hopes her work fighting for gender equality lives on.

“We need to work to carry on her legacy, we need to honor her by continuing her work,” she said.