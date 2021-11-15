‘Long overdue promise’: Biden signs $1.2T infrastructure deal

'Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results'

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package into law at the White House on Monday, which will invest in everything from roads and bridges to greater internet access.

The package will modernize the country’s infrastructure and will also create 1.5 million jobs a year for the next decade, the Biden administration said.

“I ran for president believing it was time to rebuild the backbone of this nation, which I characterize as working people in the middle class,” Biden said at the signing ceremony. “This package delivers on that long overdue promise in my view. It creates better jobs.”

The bipartisan legislation is the largest investment the country has made in infrastructure in decades.

“That’s proof that despite the cynics Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results,” Biden said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, a Republican, said cities “always need help with roads and bridges and that will be most welcome. But we also love what we see in this package for public transit.”

The legislations dedicates $110 billion to repair crumbling roads and bridges. Dayton Mayor Nan Whalen said the Brent Spence Bridge is a prime example.

That bridge, Whalen said, “connects Ohio to Kentucky. It is closed half the time because it is so dangerous to get across.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said “there are projects as important as these in every state across the country.”

The package also provides $39 billion for public transit and $66 billion for rail — which is expected to lead to the largest expansion in Amtrak’s history.

Tens of billions of dollars are also dedicated to expanding broadband internet access and replacing lead-leaching water pipes around the nation.

And the package will also invest $7.5 billion in the National Network of Electric Car Charging Stations. Biden hopes to accomplish even more for green energy with his Build Back Better package that is still being debated.