Negotiation towards bipartisan stimulus package underway now that GOP has own bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Senate Republicans and the White House unveiled their coronavirus stimulus plan Monday. 

Now comes the hard part — both parties have to negotiate their differences. 

Now that Republicans have their own bill, negotiation toward a bipartisan stimulus package is underway. 

“Republicans put forward a trillion dollar proposal for kids, jobs and healthcare including direct cash to households,” Senator Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said. 

Senator Mitch McConnell says the GOP plan provides liability protection for businesses, more than $100 billion for schools, and more testing money. 

“Every single thing we put forward is a way to get more relief into peoples hands,” McConnell said. 

But Democrats say the GOP plan falls short, compared to their own $3 trillion plan.

“Republicans seem to say that people don’t want to work. They want to take unemployment and stay home. That’s insulting,” Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, said. 

Democrat Eric Swalwell says Republicans’ proposal to reduce the extra unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 a week will slow the recovery. 

“We want to keep a steady flow of unemployment benefits,” White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said. 

But White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow says $200 is a more appropriate amount — That won’t hold workers back from returning to the workforce. 

“Sixty-eight percent of recipients received benefits that were above their wage,” Kudlow said. 

The Republican plan doesn’t include hazard pay for front line workers — or funds for state and local governments — which makes up a trillion dollars in the Democrats’ plan.

“If we can’t come to their assistance, this means job losses for state and local governments,” Representative Zoe Lofgren, D-California, said. 

Zoe Lofgren says she and other Democrats hope Republicans will come around on more stimulus spending for communities and workers.

