President-elect Biden announces picks for science team as security tightens ahead of inauguration

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden introduced his picks for his White House science team.

“I’m honored to announce the team that is answering the call to serve,” Biden said.

Eric Lander is Biden’s pick for presidential science adviser.

“For the first time in history, I’m going to be elevating presidential science advisor to a cabinet rank because we think it is that important,” Biden said.

While the president-elect continues to build up his cabinet, security around the nation’s capital gets tighter, ahead of the inauguration.

The National Guard has secured the streets stretching from the Capitol building, all the way to the White House, and the National Mall is also closed to the public.

The Nation Park Service said it will allow for small demonstrations for permit holders but will escort any protestors and hold them in designated areas.

Businesses have boarded up their windows, as the FBI warns of the potential for more destruction and bloodshed.

Capitol Police already arrested a Virginia man at a checkpoint on North Capitol Street, as he attempted to pass through with fake inaugural credentials, a loaded handgun, and more than 500 rounds of ammunition.

President Trump has asked his supporters to refrain from violence but says he will not attend the inauguration.

Instead, he will leave the White House early on Inauguration Day, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.