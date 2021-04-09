Republicans disappointed in MLB All-Star game decision, Democrats support location change

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Republican National Committee is pushing back against Major League Baseball’s decision to move the All-Star game out of Atlanta, Georgia, in opposition to the state’s new election rules.

“I think the best thing that MLB can do now is to immediately retract their decision,” Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) said.

Tenney says the decision hurts local businesses and minority communities.

“It’s looking like a potentially, $100-million loss and then they’re going to move it to Colorado which has more restrictive voting rules,” Tenney said.

In a statement Friday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel blamed President Joe Biden, saying “Georgia’s Black-owned small businesses are paying the price for his reckless misinformation campaign.”

But Democrats say Major League Baseball has a right to take a stand against overly restrictive voting rules.

“Well, I was actually glad to see Major League Baseball stand up and say that we’re not going to be in a place where leaders are deliberately moving backwards,” Congressman Jim Himes (D-Conn.) said.

Himes and the White House say Georgia Republicans are worried about losing power.

“The Republican party sadly has realized that when lots of people vote, you get an outcome like you got in Georgia, of all places. They don’t win,” Himes said.

“For politicians who didn’t like the outcome, they’re not changing their policies to win more votes, they’re changing the rules to exclude more voters,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The game is now scheduled for July 13 in Denver, Colorado.