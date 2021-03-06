Sen. Capito proposes motion to fund bipartisan transportation infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) proposed to divert funds from the bloated, partisan COVID-19 package to help pay for the bipartisan surface transportation infrastructure reauthorization bill instead.
Unfortunately, the motion failed on a vote of 48-50.
The bill on the floor today provides $350 billion to state and local governments – on top of $150 billion that was provided in the CARES Act. However, many states did not experience the significant revenue declines that were feared, while some even have budget surpluses. Funds would still go to our states and our local communities, but the dollars would be better spent on road and bridge projects that create a safer and more efficient surface transportation system. I’m disappointed that my Democrat colleagues did not support my motion, which would grow our economy both in the short term and in the long term while also creating jobs.”Sen. Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee