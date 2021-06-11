Senator Manchin announces Emergency Housing Vouchers in WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $2,066,772 in Emergency Housing Vouchers to public housing authorities in West Virginia.

The awards are funded through the American Rescue Plan and distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many West Virginians experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The American Rescue Plan is helping West Virginians who face the difficult choice of putting food on the table or keeping a roof over their heads. I am pleased HHS is continuing to provide housing assistance using funding from the American Rescue Plan. Every West Virginian deserves a roof over their head and a warm place to sleep at night, and I won’t stop advocating for funding for those in need.” Sen. Joe Manchin

Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs): Provides funding to public housing authorities (PHAs) assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness, at risk of experiencing homelessness, recently experiencing homelessness and fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

The individual awards include:

$1,080,996 – Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority

– Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority $748,812 – Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority

– Charleston/Kanawha Housing Authority $236,964 – Housing Authority of the City of Huntington

To learn more about the American Rescue Plan, click here.