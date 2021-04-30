Senators Manchin, Scott reintroduce Student Loan Disclosure Modernization Act

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. - West Virginia University will resume administration of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine based on the recent recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

“As we look at the impact of the COVID-19 vaccines in real-world situations, they have been proven safe and effective, and severe adverse reactions are extremely rare,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences and West Virginia’s coronavirus czar. “Young people are far more likely to get the COVID-19 variants, and the vaccines are highly effective at reducing severe complications which include people being hospitalized, in the ICU, on a ventilator or dying. We really want to call on families, on parents and on our young people to please choose to get vaccinated. It will allow you to safely resume some of the daily activities and interactions that you've been missing out on.”