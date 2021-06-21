Sens. Manchin, Rubio reintroduce legislation to combat anti-Israel BDS campaign

FILE – In this May 10, 2021, file photo, Israelis wave national flags during a Jerusalem Day parade, in Jerusalem. Israel’s new government on Monday, June 14 approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem’s Old City, setting the stage for possible renewed confrontations just weeks after an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the march. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) reintroduced the bipartisan Combating BDS Act of 2021, a legislation to help state and local governments stand up to the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to delegitimize the Jewish state of Israel by inflicting economic damage and starve it of commerce.

The bill would increase protections that allow for state and local governments in America to create laws that restrict contracting with firms that knowingly engage in commerce-related or investment-related BDS activities, which are aimed at Israel, as well as persons doing business in Israel or Israeli-controlled territories.

“The bipartisan Combating BDS Act is a step towards ensuring individual states have the right to pass laws that prevent business transactions with the anti-Israeli BDS movement,” Senator Manchin said. “I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to join this bipartisan legislation to support individual states and our valued ally, Israel.”

Senators Manchin and Rubio first introduced the bill in the 115th Congress. At the beginning of the 116th Congress, the legislation passed the Senate with bipartisan support in a 77-23 vote through the Strengthening America’ Security in the Middle East Act, portions of which were ultimately signed into law, but not the Combating BDS Act.

“The boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement is the single most destructive campaign of economic warfare facing the Jewish state of Israel today,” Senator Rubio said. “Amid a rising tide of anti-Semitism, it’s critical that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our closest democratic ally in the Middle East. This bipartisan bill, which previously passed the Senate, would mark an important step toward bringing an end to the BDS movement’s discriminatory efforts.”