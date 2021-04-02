Tri-State Legislators mourn fallen Capitol police officer

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: National Guard stand guard after a vehicle charged a barricade at the U.S. Capitol on April 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Capitol was locked down after a person reportedly rammed a vehicle into two Capitol Hill police officers. A suspect was apprehended. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC. (WOWK/NEXSTAR) – U.S. Legislators representing the Tri-State of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are speaking out after a deadly incident near the U.S. Capitol this afternoon.

A vehicle rammed into two U.S. Capitol police officers near a barricade outside the capitol Friday, April 2. Officials say the driver then got out of the vehicle with a knife in his hand and lunged at the officers before police fired at the suspect.

Please join me in praying for our brave U.S. @CapitolPolice officers. https://t.co/WAFT1zqRiz — Rep. Alex Mooney (@RepAlexMooney) April 2, 2021

“We are still learning more about what has just happened at the U.S. Capitol, but I will continue to monitor the situation. In the meantime, please keep the injured Capitol Police officers and first responders in your thoughts. These men & women do so much to protect us every day.” – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) April 2, 2021

The suspect and both officers were taken to the hospital where one officer, identified as Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans, and the suspect have died. There is no word on the condition of the second officer.

The U.S. Capitol Police released the following statement on Officer Evans’ death:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.” –Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman

It's incredibly sad to hear about the passing of a Capitol Police Officer. Our @CapitolPolice is comprised of brave men and women who put their lives on the line for our safety. Please keep the entire USCP and the family of the officer in your thoughts & prayers today. — David B. McKinley (@RepMcKinley) April 2, 2021

“I’m deeply saddened by the news that a U.S. Capitol police officer has died today as a result of another violent attack on our nation’s capital. Our hearts and prayers are with the officer’s family and friends, as well as the other officer injured in the attack. My office will continue to closely monitor the situation and offer any assistance we can to help keep our law enforcement officials — and the public they serve — safe.” – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (R-OH)

The tragic loss of Officer William “Billy” Evans is yet another reminder of the sacrifices USCP make every day to keep our nation’s Capitol and those who work there safe. Gayle and I are praying for his family, friends and colleagues as they mourn this heartbreaking loss. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) April 2, 2021

When the U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting, staff were told they could not enter or exit the buildings.

According to authorities, there is no longer an ongoing threat,, but the crime scene will still be restricted. They say this attack did not appear to be related to terrorism, and there is no immediate connection apparent between the crash and the riot that happened Jan. 6.

This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the officer's family, friends, and colleagues on the USCP force.



God bless the US Capitol Police. https://t.co/KM4169hQQX pic.twitter.com/2IWMPANZwg — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) April 2, 2021

Authorities said it did not appear the suspect had been on police radar and they do not yet know what motivated the attack. They say this incident shows the U.S. Capitol Building and campus remain potential targets for violence.