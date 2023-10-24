WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As Israel continues its attack on targets within Gaza, and Hamas holds onto roughly 200 hostages, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging both sides to consider innocent lives in danger.

“That’s why it’s imperative that we work to protect all civilians in this conflict, to prevent more deaths, atop the many that have already occurred,” Blinken said.

The Pentagon says the priority is preventing the conflict from spreading.

“We do not want to see the situation in Israel widen into a broader regional conflict,” Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said. “Our message to any country or group thinking about trying to take advantage of this situation to widen the conflict is don’t.”

On Capitol Hill, both Senate leaders say lawmakers can’t allow delays in the House to block aid to Israel.

“We have a responsibility to not look away from the brutality and inhumanity that terrorists have inflicted on innocent Israeli men, women, and children,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said.

“Democrats and Republicans agree we must stand with Israel, so let’s pass this supplemental with humanitarian aid to help civilians in Gaza and elsewhere,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I) agrees and urges Congress to get support to all U.S. allies.

“We need to support both our allies in Israel and our allies in Ukraine and address the widening humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” Magaziner said.