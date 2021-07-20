WV Senators announce $490k to strengthen food supply, food safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced funding from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

This funding, totaling in $490,000, will be used to continue to strengthen food safety across the state of West Virginia.

When every West Virginian has access to safe, healthy food our entire state thrives. I am pleased the FDA is investing in the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s efforts to strengthen the safety of our food supply in West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to ensure safe produce and food supplies while supporting West Virginia’s agriculture and food industries.” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)