WV Senators announce $490k to strengthen food supply, food safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced funding from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.
This funding, totaling in $490,000, will be used to continue to strengthen food safety across the state of West Virginia.
When every West Virginian has access to safe, healthy food our entire state thrives. I am pleased the FDA is investing in the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s efforts to strengthen the safety of our food supply in West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for resources to ensure safe produce and food supplies while supporting West Virginia’s agriculture and food industries.”Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
When West Virginia’s families go to the grocery store, they rely on health and safety standards to ensure the food and produce they are buying is safe to eat. Today’s announcement is welcome news that will help improve our state’s safety programs and guidelines, and bring the necessary resources to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to keep consumers healthy across our state safe.”Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)