WATCH: A rainy scrimmage shows “big time” improvement with takeaways, better execution in run game

Head coach Neal Brown saw a lot of give and take during Saturday’s scrimmage.

Despite the rainy conditions, the defense showed “big time” improvement with takeaways, including a forced fumble and two interceptions early on.

The offense rebounded around the middle and ran the ball better, but got outperformed the defense in the red zone.

When it comes to quarterbacks, Coach Brown said it is hard to evaluate Jarett Doege and Kendall since they both see reps with the ones and twos, but he will start discussing which candidate will be the starter as early as tomorrow.

